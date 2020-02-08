Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Three NI musicians will perform on St Patrick's Day in the world-famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville

Three emerging Northern Ireland musicians will perform at a Nashville venue which launched the careers of Taylor Swift and Garth Brooks.

Emma Horan, Reuben Agnew and Donal Scullion will play at the famous Bluebird Cafe on St Patrick's Day.

They will also fine-tune their skills with Grammy-winning songwriters in the place known as Music City.

Colin Magee, director of the Panarts Belfast Nashville Songwriter Festival, said it was an huge opportunity.

"I'm hugely excited and proud to showcase the three artists going to Nashville this year where I know they will be well received by the famously discerning Nashville audiences."

Ciaran Scullion, head of music at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said the Belfast Nashville Songwriters' Festival offered an important platform for emerging artists.

"To perform at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville is an experience that few forget and I wish all the songwriters every success in Music City."

Taylor Swift was just 15 when a record label executive spotted her on stage at the intimate 90-seat venue.

She has since sold more than 37 million albums.

Garth Brooks signed his first recording contract with Capitol Records in the kitchen of the Bluebird Cafe in 1987.

The three Northern Ireland singers performing in Nashville next month are:

Emma Horan

At the age of 15, Lurgan-born Emma Horan began posting cover versions of her favourite songs online.

Within two years, the videos had received 3 million views and she was at number three on the iTunes singer songwriter chart alongside Passenger, Ed Sheeran and Tracy Chapman with a cover of Mumford & Sons' Little Lion Man.

She has since recorded vocals on European trance tracks and performed for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Now 22, Emma recently graduated with a distinction in commercial songwriting and production and is a full-time recording artist.

Donal Scullion

Belfast-based songwriter Donal Scullion, 35, released his debut album Superpowers in 2015.

He has since released records with a variety of Northern Ireland acts spanning rock, reggae and soul music.

Scullion regularly performs as a session musician and has toured the UK and Ireland, as well as Europe and parts of Asia.

He is also involved with theatre, having attended the Edinburgh Fringe Festival as musical director and performer in the comedic contemporary dance ensemble, Ponydance.

Reuben Agnew

Reuben Agnew from Markethill is 25 years old and a member of Northern Ireland folk trio Cup O' Joe.

It has toured extensively across the UK, Ireland and Europe and recently released its album In The Parting.

Cup O' Joe were among the BBC's Young Folk Award finalists in 2015.