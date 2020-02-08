Image copyright Reuters Image caption It was only in late January that the Chinese government ordered the virtual lockdown of Hubei province following the coronavirus outbreak

The impact of the coronavirus outbreak, a spate of arson attacks on cars, and a grilling for the prime minister all feature in the round-up of the weekly newspapers.

Two teachers from Dungannon have been flown back to the UK from Wuhan in China following the coronavirus outbreak, and appear on the front page of the Tyrone Courier.

The respiratory virus has claimed hundreds of lives and prompted Chinese authorities to quarantine several major cities.

Ben Pinkerton and Joshua Drage are spending 14 days in quarantine in the UK along with more than 80 other people at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral in Merseyside.

Ben and Joshua were living in the Hankou district of Wuhan after moving to China a year ago to teach English.

Ben told the Tyrone Courier they had to "self-isolate" in Wuhan following the outbreak and "stock up on food to prevent the need for going outside".

"We just planned work for our students, watched movies and read books each day, there wasn't much else to do," he said.

"However, our attitudes were fine, we just got on with it!"

The Antrim Guardian reports that the family of a missing man has been notified after a man's body was found in the Six Mile Water area of the town last Sunday.

People searched for Patrick Gibbons, 54, after he failed to catch a flight back to his adopted home city of Manchester.

Mr Gibbons was last seen in the Antrim area at about 01:00 GMT on 29 January, wearing a dark blue anorak with blue jeans.

Waiting figures at Antrim Area Hospital are featured in the Antrim Guardian

Separately, the newspaper reports that 1,584 people were forced to wait 12 hours or longer in Antrim Area Hospital's Emergency Department between October and December.

It says December was the worst month for 12-hour breaches with 802, while 589 were recorded in November, and 193 in October.

The Northern Health Trust offered its apologies to any patients who experienced long delays at the hospital and said that over the last six months of 2019, it faced "increased levels of pressure" on hospital sites.

It said patients who are delayed for more than 12 hours in its emergency departments "will have been assessed and treated, will have a medical plan in place and will be waiting for hospital admission or transfer".

A jobs boost makes the front page of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times, as it reports that two companies plan expansions after major investments.

Coleraine-based software firm Covernet, which employs 20 people at its base in the town, is looking to more than double its workforce after investing £500,000 to upgrade its IT infrastructure.

Ballymoney-based payroll provider Payescape is investing more than £1m and creating 20 jobs to grow its business.

Boris Johnson has taken questions from some Ballysally Primary School pupils

The newspaper also reports that Ballysally Primary School pupils Keeley Riley, 11, and Daniel Drawmer, 10, got the opportunity to experience life as political journalists when they quizzed Boris Johnson during a recent visit to 10 Downing Street.

Ballysally PS principal Geoff Dunn described the visit, which was part of the Primary Futures Initiative, as a "surreal day filled with anticipation, excitement, intrigue and sense of history".

A shooting incident in Kilkeel which was witnessed by a group of young boys makes the front page of the County Down Outlook.

A 58-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged with a number of firearm offences, including discharging a firearm in a public place.

"End this plague!" is the headline on the front page of the Lurgan Mail, as it reports that a number of cars have been damaged in a spate of arson attacks in Lurgan and Craigavon in County Armagh.

Incidents have been reported in the Shankill and Beechcourt areas of Lurgan, and at the junction of Moyraverty Road and Moyraverty Centre in Craigavon.

SDLP councillor Thomas Larkham said a car had crashed into a fence and hedges during the Craigavon incident, before being set alight.

The Fermanagh Herald reports Fermanagh and Omagh Council has defended spending more than £300,000 on outside consultancy agencies.

It said last year the council spent a total of £344,197 on consultants - "professionals who provide advice in particular areas of expertise".

Payments were made to more than 30 different consultancy agencies during the 2018-2019 financial year, covering various areas including tax and the environment.

The council said it had found it "much more cost-effective to buy in such expertise on a case-by-case basis rather than employing specialist staff on a full-time basis when the services are rarely required".

Fermanagh and Omagh Council has defended spending more than £300,000 on outside consultancy agencies

Elsewhere, the paper highlights a man from Lisnaskea who is flying the flag for Fermanagh in Antarctica.

Chris McCallen, 32, is currently working for a construction firm involved in the British Antarctic Survey at Rothera.

The Herald speculates that Chris is "possibly the only local person to ever point out that Fermanagh weather is warm".