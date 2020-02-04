Image copyright News Letter Image caption Front page of the News Letter on Tuesday

One story dominates the front pages on Tuesday, Michael O'Connor's changing of his plea to admit to the murder of his former partner Joleen Corr.

Ms Corr, 27, was attacked in Downpatrick, County Down, in December 2016 and was left needing 24-hour care.

She died in April 2018, after a landmark court ruling that decided she should no longer be kept alive.

O'Connor, whose address was given as Maghaberry jail, was remanded back into custody to await sentencing.

The Irish News has an interview with Ms Corr's mother, Carol Corr, who believes she has finally "got justice" for her daughter.

"Getting that guilty plea was just a miracle," she added.

Image copyright Family Image caption Joleen Corr pictured before she was attacked by her former partner

The Belfast Telegraph also covers the story on its front page with the headline 'I jumped for joy after guilty plea', while it is also prominent on the Daily Mirror.

The News Letter leads with the news that a Northern Ireland council has told workers their contracts could be terminated if they do not agree to new terms and conditions.

It says Causeway Coast and Glens Council is proposing what it calls the "harmonisation of terms and conditions" for staff in its leisure services department.

The Northern Ireland Audit Office confirmed last month that it had met with a "cross-party delegation of councillors" to discuss concerns about the council's finances.

The termination of existing staff contracts is listed in the leaked confidential document as one of three options available "in the event of non-agreement" with workers.

The newspaper said it had approached the council for comment.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Marek Sinko, 38, was jailed for killing his uncle (archive image)

Elsewhere, the News Letter reports that a man who killed his uncle in a "brutal fight" after a row about missing money and a bottle of vodka has been jailed for four years.

The body of Eugeniusz Sinko, 63, was found in a remote cottage he shared with his nephew outside Rasharkin, County Antrim, in October 2017.

His nephew, 38-year-old Marek Marcin Sinko admitted manslaughter last year.

The Belfast Telegraph has an interview with the heartbroken parents of 14-year-old Deaglan Moran, who died following a car crash in Downpatrick.

Deaglan, a pedestrian, was hit by a vehicle on Flying Horse Road at about 18:35 GMT on Sunday.

The Irish News says that a "remote evidence centre" will be established in Belfast this year, where vulnerable complainants in serious sexual offences cases can give testimony without having to attend court.

It follows a report by Sir John Gillen last year which made more than 250 recommendations on how the justice system deals with such cases.

The Daily Mirror reports that plans for an extension of welfare mitigations to the so-called bedroom tax have been announced by the minister for communities.

About 38,000 households in Northern Ireland are in receipt of supplementary payments, which protect them from the tax.

The minister Deirdre Hargey said the proposal would cost £23m per annum.