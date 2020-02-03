Image copyright Family Image caption Joleen Corr pictured before she was attacked by her former partner

A man accused of killing his partner, who died more than a year after she was assaulted in her home, has changed his plea and admitted that he murdered her.

Joleen Corr, 27, was attacked in Downpatrick, County Down, in December 2016 and was left needing 24-hour care.

She died in April 2018, after a landmark court ruling that decided she should no longer be kept alive.

Michael O'Connor, whose address was given as Maghaberry jail, was remanded back into custody to await sentencing.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Michael O'Connor changed his plea to guilty shortly before his trial

The 34-year-old is originally from Westrock Grove in Belfast.

Following the assault, O'Connor was initially charged with attempting to murder Ms Corr.

However, after her death in April 2018, he was then charged with both murder and manslaughter.

Mr O'Connor had previously pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Image copyright Colm O'Reilly/Sunday Life Image caption Joleen Corr needed round-the-clock care after she was attacked in her home in December 2016

On Monday, shortly before his trial was due to begin in Downpatrick Crown Court, O'Connor changed his plea.

Because he pleaded guilty to murder, the lesser charge of manslaughter was left on the books.

He was sent back to prison and will be sentenced at a later date which is yet to be fixed.