Image caption The woman will need surgery after she leapt from an upstairs window during the attack on Saturday

A 50-year-old man has appeared in court following an attack in Omagh in which a woman jumped from an upstairs window with a three-year-old boy.

Police described the incident in St Patrick's Terrace at about 22:25 GMT on Saturday night as a "hate crime".

Sean Small, from St Patrick's Terrace, faces eight charges including assault and threats to kill.

It is alleged he and was swinging a wooden table leg as he tried to force his way inside his neighbours' home.

The court was told Mr Small is a neighbour of the couple who lived in the house, who are from Ukraine and Pakistan.

Mr Small is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and harassment over a four-month period.

Image caption Mr Small was refused bail and remanded in custody

A detective told the court the woman was so terrified she leapt with her son from a first floor rear window.

The 22-year-old will require surgery for an injury to her pelvis while her son suffered bruising in the fall.

Bail was refused and Mr Small was remanded in custody to appear at Omagh Court by video link on 25 February.