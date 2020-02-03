A man is in hospital after he was allegedly attacked by two men with baseball bats at a flat in Newry, County Down, on Sunday.

Police said they received a report of an aggravated burglary at about 19:25 GMT in Mourne View Park.

The victim is being treated for cuts and bruising following the incident.

A 33-year-old man was arrested a short time after the incident on suspicion of aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in custody and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Police appealed for information.