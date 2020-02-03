Northern Ireland

Downpatrick: Young pedestrian killed in car crash

  • 3 February 2020
Police cars

A young person has died following a car crash in County Down.

Police said he was a pedestrian and that the crash happened at Flying Horse Road, Downpatrick, at about 18:35 GMT on Sunday.

The road was closed for several hours to facilitate a police investigation but it reopened at about 01:30 on Monday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has apppealed for witnesses to contact officers.

 