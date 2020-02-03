Downpatrick: Young pedestrian killed in car crash
- 3 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A young person has died following a car crash in County Down.
Police said he was a pedestrian and that the crash happened at Flying Horse Road, Downpatrick, at about 18:35 GMT on Sunday.
The road was closed for several hours to facilitate a police investigation but it reopened at about 01:30 on Monday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has apppealed for witnesses to contact officers.