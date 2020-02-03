Image caption The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme was set up in 2012 to boost uptake of eco-friendly heat systems, but led to the establishment of a public inquiry

An elderly couple who entered the renewable heat incentive (RHI) scheme and claim they are facing "financial disaster" make the front page of the News Letter on Monday.

The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme was set up in 2012 to boost uptake of eco-friendly heat systems.

But the flawed green energy scheme led to the establishment of a public inquiry in January 2017.

The couple have contacted First Minister Arlene Foster about their plight.

The DUP said all those who entered the RHI scheme should be treated fairly.

On Monday, the assembly is set to discuss the closure of the scheme for the first time since the restoration of devolution.

The Belfast Telegraph, The Daily Mirror and the News Letter all report on an attack in Omagh, County Tyrone, in which a woman jumped from an upstairs rear window with a three-year-old boy.

Police have described the incident in St Patrick's Terrace at about 22:25 GMT on Saturday night as a "hate crime".

A 50-year-old man has been charged with eight offences including making threats to kill, and is expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Image caption A woman and a child fell through a plastic sheet when they leapt from an upstairs window during the incident in Omagh

The Irish News reports that a young person has been killed following a car crash in Downpatrick.

The pedestrian was knocked down at about 18:35 GMT on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the newspaper focuses on a difference of opinion between First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

Mrs Foster has said legacy arrangements contained in the Stormont House Agreement should be revisited.

The Irish News says that in a letter to NI Secretary Julian Smith, Mrs Foster wrote that in the five years since the agreement was signed "things have evolved" and "issues must now be addressed in light of the passage of time".

Ms O'Neill has said the "agreement must be implemented in full, including the mechanisms for dealing with conflict legacy and cannot be cherry picked by the British government or the DUP".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Michelle O'Neill and Arlene Foster have had a difference of opinion over legacy arrangements (archive image)

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the number of people diagnosed with eating disorders in Northern Ireland has almost doubled in the past seven years.

It says that in 2011/2012, 272 people were diagnosed, but that had increased to 518 in 2018/2019.

The Department of Health said the increase in people requiring hospital admission for eating disorders is "concerning", but reflects greater awareness of the condition.

It is aiming to minimise hospital admissions by promoting early intervention and providing more community services.

Finally, the Daily Mirror says residents in Downpatrick are fearful after a "weekend of yob mayhem".

Paint was thrown at a property in the Ardmore Avenue area on Friday night and a greenhouse was also vandalised.

Elsewhere, it was also reported that up to 20 cars had windows smashed and properties were attacked in the Church Street area.