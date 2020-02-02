Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The attack happened at a house at Saint Patrick's Terrace in Omagh

A woman who jumped jumped from an upstairs of a house with a three-year-old boy to escape a racist attack has been left with serious injuries.

A man shouting racist abuse attacked the house in Saint Patrick's Terrace in Omagh at about 22:25 GMT on Saturday.

Wielding a bat, he tried to force his way inside past a 34-year-old man who lives in the house.

Police said the 22-year-old woman and the boy were "so in fear" they leapt from a first floor window.

The woman sustained pelvic injuries but the child was not harmed.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

A detective sergeant said the injured woman will require surgery for her pelvic injuries.

"We are treating this incident as a hate crime and I am appealing for witnesses," the officer added.

"Hate crime has no place in society and should be rejected and reviled by everyone."