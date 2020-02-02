Man arrested over sex attack in city centre

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The woman was attacked in a toilet at Bankmore Square overnight

A man has been arrested after a 23-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in a public toilet in Belfast.

The attack happened in Bankmore Square, off the Dublin Road at about 02:15 GMT on Sunday.

The man, who is also 23, was arrested a short time later and remains in custody.

A woman came to the victim's aid immediately after the attack and called police using the victim's phone. Police have appealed to her to come forward.

"We would like to hear from the individual who approached the young woman and assisted her," said Det Sgt Nick Harris.

"You may have information that could assist us."

The officer added that the Dublin Road/Bankmore Square area would have been busy when the attack was carried out and he appealed to anyone else who was in the area at the time to contact detectives.