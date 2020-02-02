Image copyright Getty Images

Education minister Peter Weir has said he is "not afraid" to close schools in Northern Ireland, if he has to.

He told the BBC's Sunday Politics programme that school closures will "inevitably" face local opposition but he is prepared to make "tough decisions in the wider interests of education".

On Wednesday, the DUP MLA said that education in Northern Ireland needs up to £400m more funding a year.

Mr Weir said that education was facing major resource issues.

On school closures, he said: "The overriding interest has got to be the schoolchildren and when I was last minister I made a number of decisions which led to either closures or mergers.

"I think one of my first decisions was to close a school, so I'm prepared to take that.

"We need to try to move it in a way that we can bring the community, broadly speaking, with us."

