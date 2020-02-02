Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Richard Clarke has been Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland for almost seven years

The Church of Ireland's most senior cleric, the Most Revd Richard Clarke, is retiring on Sunday.

The 70-year-old Dubliner has served as the Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland since December 2012.

He told BBC Radio Ulster's Sunday Sequence programme that since he was ordained 43 years ago, there had been "extraordinary changes" in society.

A service will be held at Armagh Cathedral on Sunday evening to mark him becoming "a free man".

The archbishop announced his intentions as he addressed the Armagh Diocesan Synod in St Mark's Parish Church in the city in November.