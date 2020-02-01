Cars and homes damaged in Downpatrick

Image caption Police say they are investigating a link between the incidents

Police have said they are investigating a link between several incidents in Downpatrick in which cars and homes were damaged.

They said it began on Friday after 22:30 GMT, with damage caused to a house, a greenhouse and cars in Ardmore Avenue.

Cars were also damaged in Movilla Avenue at around 23:30.

Police believe a number of young people were involved.

They said vehicles were also targeted in Killard Avenue, St Dillon's Avenue, Dufferin Park, Pillar Well Lane and Stream Street.

Shortly after 04:25 on Saturday morning, windows were smashed at a property in Church Street.

In a statement, police described the incidents as "anti-social behaviour" which had "caused distress and damage to local communities".