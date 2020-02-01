Pig rescue underway after slurry tank incident

Image copyright NIFRS

About 60 pigs have fallen into a slurry tank at a farm outside Aghalee, County Antrim.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said six of its crews are currently attending the scene at Ballinderry Road.

The fire service was called at about 09:20 GMT on Saturday.

A NIFRS spokesman said a number of the animals had been rescued and firefighters expect to be there until late in the afternoon.

A specialist Large Animal Rescue Team from Newcastle is also in attendance.