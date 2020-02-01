Walled City Marathon cancelled by organisers

Image caption The annual race takes place through the city and along the banks of the River Foyle

This year's Walled City Marathon, which was due to take place in Londonderry at the end of May, has been cancelled.

In a statement, the race organisers said the event had been cancelled "due to a number of factors" which were outside their control.

They added that all those who paid a fee to take part in the marathon will receive a full refund within 14 days.

The statement said they hoped to revive the event next year and appealed to runners to support the race in 2021.

The Walled City Marathon was established in 2013 as part of Derry's celebrations as the inaugural UK City of Culture.

It attracted about 1,500 competitors from the UK, Ireland and across the world, according to its website.

The organisers said they had taken the decision to cancel this year's race on 31 May "with regret" but did not specify their reasons.

"We are encouraged by the continued growth of the 10-miler which sold out in record time this year and we look forward to further building on that event whilst working to prepare for the marathon again in 2021," the statement added.

"We want to thank you again for your continued support and look forward to welcoming you all at the start line next year!"

The 26.2m route was due to start at Victoria Road in the city and finish near the Guildhall.