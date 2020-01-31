Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Most MoT tests for cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland have been suspended with immediate effect

Three vehicle lifts are back in operation at MoT test centres, having been inspected and approved for use, officials have said.

Work is continuing to restore normal operations for the tests at Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) centres.

Most tests for cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland had been suspended with immediate effect.

It followed inspections in test centres that detected "signs of cracking" in 48 out of 55 lifts.

The lifts that are back in use are in Lisburn and Belfast and were independently inspected and cleared for use.

The DVA chief executive Paul Duffy said the lifts would provide extra capacity for prioritising tests for four-year-old cars, taxis and vehicles from car dealerships.

"Since the disruption to services began last week, we have conducted over 19,000 vehicle tests and continue to issue temporary exemption certificates on a daily basis, allowing those drivers to keep driving and tax their vehicle," he added.

One Wednesday Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said two new lifts - one in Belfast and one in Newbuildings in County Londonderry - would go into operation

They will be operation by Monday, her department said.

Mr Duffy said DfI was hoping to contact anyone who was affected by the disruption and to reschedule their appointment as soon as possible.

"Those with MoT expiry dates in the coming days are being prioritised," he added.

The DVA said nine MoT centres would be open this Sunday to increase capacity for the testing of priority vehicles.

They are the centres in:

Ballymena

Belfast

Coleraine

Craigavon

Larne

Lisburn

Omagh

Newry

Newtownards

The testing of heavy goods vehicles, buses and motorcycles is not affected by the disruption.