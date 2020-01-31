Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Martina Anderson will lose her job as MEP in Brussels once the UK leaves the EU at 23:00 GMT on Friday

Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson is set to return to Stormont as the new MLA for Foyle.

The BBC understands she is the only candidate nominated to replace Raymond McCartney who is due to step down from the Assembly on Monday.

It will mark a return to the Stormont chamber for the politician who was the party's Foyle MLA between 2007 and 2012.

She previously held the post of junior minister in the Executive Office.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ms Anderson pictured alongside Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill at the Sinn Féin manifesto launch

Ms Anderson will lose her job as MEP tonight when the UK officially leave the EU.

She will now join the other two outgoing MEPs Naomi Long and Diane Dodds in the Stormont Assembly.

It's expected she will become Sinn Féin's key voice on Brexit in the chamber.