Northern Ireland

West Belfast: Shots fired through front door

  • 31 January 2020
Glenalina Gardens
Image caption No one was injured in the shooting

Several shots have been fired through the front door of a house in west Belfast.

Police received reports of the incident in Glenalina Gardens at about 20:15 GMT on Thursday.

No one is reported to have been injured in the shooting which is being investigated by police.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who was in the area at the time to contact them.