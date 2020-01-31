Image caption The suspicious objects were found onboard a boat

The Queen Elizabeth Bridge and Lagan Weir footbridge in Belfast have been closed following the discovery of suspicious objects.

The objects in question were found onboard a boat on the River Lagan.

Police closed the bridges shortly after 23:00 GMT on Thursday o facilitate the examination and removal of the objects.

A number of traffic diversions were put in place as the suspicious objects were examined by an Ammunition Technical Officer.