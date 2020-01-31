Queen Elizabeth Bridge: Suspicious objects close Belfast bridges
- 31 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Queen Elizabeth Bridge and Lagan Weir footbridge in Belfast have been closed following the discovery of suspicious objects.
The objects in question were found onboard a boat on the River Lagan.
Police closed the bridges shortly after 23:00 GMT on Thursday o facilitate the examination and removal of the objects.
A number of traffic diversions were put in place as the suspicious objects were examined by an Ammunition Technical Officer.