Northern Ireland's Regional Fertility Centre "does not have the capacity" to deliver the three IVF cycles pledged as part of the deal to restore Stormont.

The permanent secretary at the Department of Health, Richard Pengelly, said the centre does not have the "infrastructure and people" to deliver the treatments.

The centre is the only public provider of IVF in Northern Ireland.

Women are currently entitled to one cycle paid for by the health service.

The New Decade New Approach deal included a pledge to fund up to three cycles, as is the case in Scotland.

But in a briefing to the Health Committee on the department's priorities on Thursday, Mr Pengelly said the centre did not currently have the capacity to deliver three cycles.

He said: "That is not so much a money issue, it is more about infrastructure and people.

"It is people with the right skill set and the infrastructure to do it."

'Tell us what you need'

When Scotland increased the number of cycles available on the health service to three in March 2017 it cost the NHS there £1m a year.

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong, who went through IVF at the Regional Fertility Centre, said: "I would say to Mr Pengelly- tell us exactly what you need.

"We don't want to hear what he can't do we want to hear what he needs to be able to make it happen.

"We need to provide solutions for people"