Image copyright Getty Images Image caption MoT tests were suspended on Tuesday after signs of cracking was detected in lifts

More than 10,500 MoT tests have been cancelled since 20 January, figures from the Department for Infrastructure show.

Some 17,418 checks have however been carried out in the same period.

Most MoT tests for cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland have been suspended with immediate effect.

The suspension followed an inspection of vehicle lifts in MoT centres that detected "signs of cracking" in 48 out of 55 lifts.

Exemption certificates issued by the DVA are being backdated to 20 January, despite the suspension being brought in on 28 January.

About one million vehicle tests are carried out by the DVA in Northern Ireland each year.

On Wednesday it was announced that two new lifts purchased before the suspension were being installed.

It was reported the lifts could go into operation as soon as next Wednesday in Belfast and Newbuildings.

'12-week' wait

However, speaking to the News Letter, Stormont Infrastructure Committee member Roy Beggs said the "first batch" of replacement lifts could take about 12 weeks to arrive.

"There are two lifts being installed as we speak but they were ordered already," he said.

"These manufacturers do not have this equipment sitting on the shelf. I am told that the first batch of ramps is likely to take 12 weeks."

Image caption The BBC obtained a picture of a crack in a lift at one of the vehicle test centres in Northern Ireland

Meanwhile, in the Republic of Ireland the National Car Testing Service (NCTS) suspended the use of vehicle lifts used in its testing centres.

The NCTS said it was "recently made aware of a defect with a similar make and model" to its lifts.

Their customers have been advised to continue to book and turn up for tests.