Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Acting Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin has been a police officer for 32 years

The outgoing Acting Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI said he has "taken legal advice" over not being shortlisted for the permanent role.

Stephen Martin was appointed to the temporary position in August 2018.

But he was not shortlisted to be interviewed for the full-time role and subsequently announced he would retire in February.

Earlier, an Ulster Unionist MLA expressed concern over the appointment process for the permanent position.

Alan Chambers was to be have been one of five politicians involved in the process, but withdrew from the interview panel and wrote to the Policing Board, saying the process needed to be "rigorously fair".

Mr Martin said he was shocked at missing out on the shortlist for the role, describing it as a "gunk".

He said: "These processes need to be rigorously fair, they need to be lawful.

"If that were not the case I would certainly be shocked and grossly disappointed and would feel considerably let down."

"I have taken legal advice and the board are aware of that now.".

He added: "When you apply for a position, you weigh these things up carefully, you put a lot of personal investment into it, preparation, and when it doesn't work out I think naturally anyone in my position would be disappointed."

Image caption Alan Chambers withdrew because he was concerned about the selection process

In response to the concerns raised by Mr Chambers, the Policing Board, which is responsible for filling senior PSNI positions, defended the selection process.

But Mr Chambers said the shortlist did not leave him with the impression the process was fair.

Interviews for the £168,000-a-year post will be held this week, with the outcome due to be announced on 30 January.

Among those shortlisted are two assistant chief constables, Barbara Gray and Mark Hamilton, and two external candidates who formerly served in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).