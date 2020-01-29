Image caption Mr Murphy said spending plans would be announced before 11 March

The Northern Ireland Executive will publish a budget before 11 March, Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said.

The Westminster government will reveal its budget on that date.

Mr Murphy said that any new money allocated to Northern Ireland by the chancellor will then be accounted for in a reallocation exercise.

He said it would be a one-year budget before Stormont moves to multi-year budgeting.