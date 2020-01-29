NI Assembly to publish its budget before Westminster
By John Campbell BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- 29 January 2020
The Northern Ireland Executive will publish a budget before 11 March, Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said.
The Westminster government will reveal its budget on that date.
Mr Murphy said that any new money allocated to Northern Ireland by the chancellor will then be accounted for in a reallocation exercise.
He said it would be a one-year budget before Stormont moves to multi-year budgeting.