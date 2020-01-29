Image caption Wednesday's report concludes the NI Commissioner for Older People Eddie Lynch's investigation

Changes to how nursing homes are managed and inspected are not happening fast enough, Northern Ireland's Commissioner for Older People has said.

Eddie Lynch was speaking after concluding his investigation into Dunmurry Manor care home.

He said "the pace and scale of change is not enough" for improving how all nursing homes deliver care, are inspected and managed.

Mr Lynch published a damning report into the care home in 2018.

It found patients at the home had faced "inhuman, degrading treatment" and many residents were "spending their last few months living in appalling circumstances."

A criminal investigation into allegations of mistreatment was subsequently launched by the PSNI.

'Much more needs to be done'

As part of his update, Mr Lynch included responses from the Department of Health, the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA), Runwood Homes - which owns Dunmurry Manor - and four of the health and social care trusts.

"I am not assured that enough work has been done to make the necessary improvements to the safeguarding and care of residents in care homes," he said.

The Department of Health has apologised to residents and families for the failings at Dunmurry Manor.

Image caption Northern Ireland's Commissioner for Older People Eddie Lynch said "the pace and scale of change is not enough"

"I want to make clear that I agree with the commissioner that much more needs to be done to rebuild public confidence," said Health Minister Robin Swann in a statement.

"As minister, I want to extend my apologies to residents and families for the failings at Dunmurry Manor."

Runwood Homes said it had put in place a robust medicines management regime at Dunmurry Manor as well as changes to staff, training and policy.

The commissioner said that he was told that staff across the RQIA, the trusts and Runwood Homes will undertake comprehensive human rights training.

The RQIA has stated that integrated inspections are now taking place and a proportion of inspections are being undertaken at night time and weekends.

In a statement, England-based Runwood Care Homes stated it was pleased Wednesday's report "states that our actions to improve the Dunmurry service were deemed adequate".

Potential improvements

The Commissioner advised the families that many of the responses received required ministerial sign off. These included:

The development and implementation of an Adult Safeguarding Bill;

Stronger financial penalties for providers who don't meet minimum standards of care;

A ratings system for care homes;

Changes to complaints systems to identify the roles and responsibilities of authorities in handling complaint;

The establishment of an independent body to encourage and support whistle-blowers

Mr Lynch called on the health minister and the Assembly health committee to progress legislative change without further delay.

"I am frustrated that in 2020 we still do not have an Adult Safeguarding Bill," he said.

The commissioner paid tribute to the families and thanked them for their patience and understanding in getting to this point.

Police investigation

In a further development, the BBC can reveal that following a police investigation which commenced in August 2018, and examined the cases of 183 residents - officers have identified 29 residents whose care requires further enquiry.

Also an expert advisor has been employed to review eight of the cases for which full records are now available, that work is due to commence in January.