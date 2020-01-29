Image copyright Getty Images

Police have arrested three men and seized £1m worth of cannabis in Belfast.

Officers stopped a car on the Ravenhill Road on Tuesday afternoon and arrested two occupants on suspicion of drugs offences.

A significant quantity of cannabis was then uncovered during a follow-up search of an address in Belfast.

A third suspect was also arrested during that search and all three men, aged 61, 43 and 29, remain in custody.

"Drug dealers don't care about communities and they use violence and intimidation to maintain their control," said Det Insp Pete Mullan.

"Money spent on cannabis and other drugs is often used to finance criminal gangs involved in other criminality."