Man, 48, arrested after man in his 20s dies in Bangor
- 28 January 2020
A 48-year-old man has been arrested following the death of a man in his 20s in Bangor, County Down, on Tuesday.
He has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death at a property in Crochan Court.
A forensic examination is ongoing and there are no further details at present.