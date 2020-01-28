Image copyright Psni/family Image caption The body of Padraig Fox was discovered at a flat in Burrendale Park Road in Newcastle

A man who admitted causing the death of a vulnerable man with one punch has been sentenced to six years in prison.

At Belfast's Crown Court on Tuesday, the judge said Donach Rice, 22, from Kilkeel Street, Annalong, had shown a shocking indifference to Padraig Fox's life.

Mr Fox was found dead at a flat in Burrendale Park Road, Newcastle, on 8 December 2018.

After hitting Mr Fox, Rice did not ring an ambulance straight away.

The court was told that, instead, he left to cash in a betting slip belonging to the dead man.

'Self-defence scenario'

The judge said Mr Fox was a vulnerable adult with a history of drug and drink abuse.

His family said his death had had a significant impact on all their lives.

At a previous hearing, the court was told Rice also slashed his own arm with a machete in a bid to create a "self-defence scenario".

Rice initially lied to police about how Mr Fox died, but later admitted punching him in the face, which caused him to fall back and hit his head.

Mr Fox lived alone in a flat in Newcastle.

The day before he died, he had been with neighbour Paul Magennis, and cousins Donach and Nathan Rice.

They had been drinking alcohol and using drugs.

'Shown remorse'

Rice admitted charges including manslaughter and perverting the course of justice.

On Tuesday, Paul Magennis, 28, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, was jailed for two and a half years, on charges of attempted robbery and perverting the course of justice.

Half of that time will be served on licence.

The court heard he had shown remorse for his actions but that drink and drugs had taken over.

Nathan Rice, 21, of Saul Street, Downpatrick, who admitted perverting the course of justice and breaking into a hotel and stealing alcohol, was ordered to complete community service.

He was put on probation and told to attend alcohol and drug programmes.