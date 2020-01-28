Image caption Most MoT tests for cars and light vehicles have been suspended

The vast majority of MoTs in Northern Ireland have been suspended due to safety concerns about equipment used during the tests.

BBC News NI looks at the background to the situation and how it is affecting thousands of motorists.

Why have MoT tests been suspended?

Tests are suspended because cracks have been found in most vehicle lifts in Northern Ireland's 15 MoT centres.

The equipment is used by staff to examine underneath cars and vans.

During a recent in-depth inspection of all testing centres, signs of cracking were identified in 48 out of the 55 lifts in operation.

The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) asked the firm which supplied the lifts to carry out repairs, but an insurance inspector was not satisfied with the attempt to fix them.

As a result, most MoT tests for cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland were suspended with immediate effect on Monday 27 January.

Have all MoT tests been cancelled?

No - the suspension only applies to cars and light vehicles such as vans.

MoT tests for heavy goods vehicles and buses are continuing as normal.

What if I have a test booked?

Customers who have an MoT test on Tuesday for a car or light vehicle have been told not to attend as their test will not be carried out.

Those affected are also being advised by the DVA to keep an eye on the nidirect website for further information.

How long is the MoT suspension going to last?

The DVA has said it could take weeks, or possibly months, to resolve the situation if the defective lifts have to be replaced.

Its chief executive Paul Duffy said the agency was looking at a number of options, including repair and replacement.

He said each of the 55 lifts could cost £30,000 to £40,000 to replace.

My MoT certificate is due to expire - can I drive my vehicle without a new test?

That depends on what you drive - if your car or light vehicle is more than four years old, it will be eligible for an exemption certificate.

The exemption will be issued automatically by the DVA and lasts for four months.

However, these exemptions cannot be issued for four-year-old cars or taxis.

Why are four-year-old cars being excluded from the exemptions?

Four-year-old cars have never been through an MoT test before, meaning they do not have an MoT test certificate to extend.

Why are taxis being excluded from the exemptions?

Taxis require a higher level of safety checks because they provide a service to the public, as opposed to private vehicles.

Taxis are covered by different legislation and are subject to a PSV [Public Service Vehicle] test.