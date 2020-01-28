It could take weeks, or possibly months, to replace defective lifts at MoT centres in Northern Ireland, the Driver and Vehicle Agency has said.

Most MoT tests for cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland have been suspended with immediate effect.

An inspection of vehicle lifts in NI's MoT centres previously detected "signs of cracking" in 48 of 55 lifts.

Paul Duffy, chief executive of the agency, said each lift would likely cost £30,000 to £40,000 to replace.