Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Signs of cracking were first discovered in Larne MoT centre in November 2019

News that MoT tests for cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland have been suspended and coverage of Seamus Mallon's funeral make Tuesday's front pages.

After cracks in lifts were detected last week, 5,000 tests had already been cancelled.

But the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) said subsequent inspections of lift faults in test centres did not provide "sufficient assurance" on the effectiveness of ongoing repairs.

In what the Belfast Telegraph calls an "MoT shutdown", motorists scheduled for a car or light vehicle MoT on Tuesday have been told not to attend.

Test on heavy goods vehicles and buses will continue.

There is also wide coverage of the funeral of former SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Mallon's coffin was carried by SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and other party colleagues

The Irish News splashes its coverage across the front page, with the headline: "Funeral of a 'peacemaker, bridge builder and statesman' Mallon."

The former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83.

Archbishop Martin, leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, told those gathered in the tiny St James Church in Mullaghbrack, County Armagh, that the former politician was determined to "make a real difference and to leave the world a better place than it was when he entered it".

The News Letter marks Michel Barnier's visit to Belfast on its front page.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Michel Barnier delivered a lecture at Queen's University in Belfast

The newspaper quotes the EU's chief negotiator telling a lecture at Queen's University that Europe would not "turn its back" on Northern Ireland.

Mr Barnier also said negotiating the future partnership between the EU and UK was "another huge challenge".

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested GB-NI trade would remain "unfettered".

But Mr Barnier said the UK's choices make frictionless trade "impossible".

Education money boost

News of a cash injection for Northern Ireland's education authorities makes the inside pages of the Daily Mirror.

The Education Authority is getting £19m to help ease pressures on pay for teachers and other non-teaching staff.

The move was announced by the Department of Finance, as part of a reallocation exercise known as a monitoring round.

In other education news, the Irish News reports a new campaign is calling on the Education Minister Peter Weir to review the transfer test process.

Parents are campaigning to allow children to sit the tests in their own primary school classrooms.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Microsoft already has offices at the Catalyst hub in Belfast's Titanic Quarter

The Mirror also has the story that Microsoft is to create 85 jobs in Northern Ireland.

The tech giant will set up a cyber security centre and the Department for the Economy is providing £800,000 in funding for pre-employment training places at Belfast Met.

Microsoft already employs 28 people at its offices at the Catalyst facility in Belfast's Titanic Quarter.

Meanwhile, coverage of a 200-year-old murder mystery makes most of the papers.

Image copyright National Museums NI Image caption Researchers used a portable X-ray machine and DNA sampling to shed new light on Takabuti's demise

The News Letter reports a team of experts have been able to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of an Egyptian mummy on display in the Ulster Museum.

Following recent state-of-the-art testing, it appears the mummy, known as Takabuti, was killed by being stabbed in the back.

Academics now also believe she may not even have been Egyptian as DNA tests have revealed she is more genetically similar to Europeans than modern Egyptians.

Takabuti was acquired in the ancient Egyptian city of Thebes (now Luxor) by Thomas Greg from Holywood, County Down, and brought to Belfast in 1834.

The Belfast Telegraph reports on a survey that more than 90% of Belfast shop workers are opposed to extending Sunday trading hours.

A consultation on the issue carried out by Belfast City Council has recently closed.

The survey, carried out by the shop worker union Usdaw, found two-thirds of the 1,263 polled said they had previously come under pressure to work on Sunday.