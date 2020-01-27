All MoT tests for cars and light vehicles have been suspended with immediate effect, the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) has said.

The DVA said inspections of lift faults in test centres did not provide "sufficient assurance" on the effectiveness of ongoing repairs.

An inspection of all vehicle lifts in NI's MoT centres previously detected "signs of cracking" in 48 of 55 lifts.

MoT exemption certificates are being issued so motorists are able to drive.

The DVA said anyone scheduled for a car or light vehicle MoT on Tuesday "should not attend".

Test on heavy goods vehicles and buses will continue.

The BBC obtained a picture of a crack in a lift at one of the vehicle test centres in Northern Ireland

In a statement, Paul Duffy, chief executive of the DVA, said: "The DVA recognises the considerable inconvenience and disruption this will cause for many people and sincerely apologises that it has been unable to rectify this situation more quickly.

"Given the urgency of this situation, we are asking the public to follow media, social media channels and nidirect for updates.

"Staff will also be kept fully informed by their centre managers."

About 5,000 MoT tests had already been cancelled after the cracks in lifts were detected.

Drivers affected by disruption at vehicle test centres were told on Saturday they would be granted temporary MoT exemptions from Monday.

However these cannot be issued for four-year-old cars or taxis.

This is because four-year-old cars have never been through an MoT test before, meaning they do not have a certificate to extend, while taxis are covered by different legislation.

Signs of cracking were first discovered in Larne MoT centre in November 2019

The DVA previously said these vehicles would be prioritised, but this is no longer possible.

The DVA said: "We are working to urgently find a solution to get these vehicles through MoT and will contact customers directly."

'Utmost importance'

In an internal letter sent to its staff last week the DVA revealed the lift inspection results.

It said signs of cracking were first discovered during an inspection of Larne MoT centre in November 2019.

The letter added the safety of staff and customers "is of the utmost importance" and lift repairs have already begun.