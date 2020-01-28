Image copyright Getty/Lincoln Beddoe Image caption There is expected to be increased demand for post-primary places in Belfast in 2020 and beyond

A number of controlled post-primary schools in Belfast are set to increase their pupil numbers.

The Education Authority (EA) has begun consulting on plans to create more school places in the south and east of the city.

There are already proposals for a rise in the number of pupils that some Belfast grammar schools can admit.

There is expected to be increased demand for post-primary places in Belfast in 2020 and beyond.

The EA case for change document said there had been an increase in pupil numbers in Belfast over the past number of years.

It also said a temporary variation in enrolment numbers would not be sufficient to meet an expected long-term increase in demand for places.

"The schools are at capacity and require a more permanent, strategic approach to address the increase in post-primary pupil numbers," the EA said.

What schools are affected?

Under the plans, Ashfield Girls' High School would admit 130 pupils each year rather than the current 113, while Ashfield Boys' High School would admit 140 pupils a year rather than 110.

Three grammars - Grosvenor, Wellington College and Bloomfield Collegiate - would also admit more pupils.

Grosvenor would admit 175 a year up from 155, Wellington would admit 120 up from 110 and Bloomfield would admit 110 rather than 100.

However, the non-selective school Breda Academy would see its admission numbers fall from 170 pupils a year to 140 pupils a year under the plans.



The permanent extra places would be created from 2021 if the proposals are approved.

The EA case for change also revealed almost half of year eight places (48%) in the Belfast City Council area are in grammar schools.

"Given that grammar schools attract pupils from a wide area, any increase in provision could have a detrimental impact on non-selective schools outside of Belfast as well as within Belfast City Council," the EA document states.

The EA consultation on the proposals will continue until 30 March 2020.

Increases in pupil numbers at Belfast Girls' Model and Belfast Boys' Model were previously approved in 2019.

The Irish medium post-primary school Coláiste Feirste is also set to increase its pupil numbers by more than 50%.

Ultimately, it will be up to the Education Minister Peter Weir to approve the plans for extra places.

According to the population forecasts published by the EA, demand for post-primary places in Belfast is set to rise until 2024 but will then see a "slight" decline.

The number of primary school pupils in the city is set to fall by about 3,000 by 2041.

However, the EA said new housing developments in Belfast, Carryduff, Newtownards and Lisburn in future years could increase the need for more school places.