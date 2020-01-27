Image copyright Stephen Barnes Image caption The man was treated in hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening

News of a gun attack in the Short Strand area of Belfast makes most of the front pages on Monday.

A man was injured in the attack on Saturday.

He was treated in hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police.

The News Letter reports the PSNI has been urged to "act quickly" to quell any possible feuds in the area following the shooting.

Details of Seamus Mallon's funeral mass makes the front pages of the News Letter and the Belfast Telegraph.

The Belfast Telegraph reports Mr Mallon's funeral will take place on Monday morning at St James' Church, Mullaghbrack, in County Armagh.

Image caption A book of condolence for NI's former deputy first minister has opened in Belfast City Hall

Former first minister David Trimble paid tribute to the former SDLP deputy leader, who had served alongside him at the head of the Stormont executive.

Lord Trimble spoke about their visit to the families of Philip Allen and Damien Trainor, a Protestant and a Catholic, who were gunned down in a County Armagh pub.

'Inspirational and influential'

The Irish News reports on the death of Sonia Kinsella, a 47-year-old nurse and top GAA coach.

Mrs Kinsella was diagnosed with cancer 11 years ago and the mother of two, from Saul, County Down, began coaching children's football around the time of her diagnosis.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'It was tough at times but the girls carry you'

She was named Ulster GAA coach of the year, after 23 nominations for being "inspirational and influential".

The Irish News also has a story about residents of Lansdowne Park in Belfast who are "angry" with the Department for Infrastructure over plans to remove traditional granite kerbstones in the area.

Residents are seeking answers as to what will happen to the hundreds of old kerbs.

Meanwhile, the MOT delays make the inside pages of the Daily Mirror.

Some drivers had MOT tests cancelled after inspections of test centres found "signs of cracking" in 48 of 55 vehicle lifts.

Stranded in Wuhan

The Mirror also reports that a lecturer originally from Hollywood in County Down has found herself stranded in Wuhan in China.

Wuhan in Hubei province is in effective lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus, which has killed 80 people.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The coronavirus causes severe acute respiratory infection and there is no specific cure or vaccine

The Belfast Telegraph carries a report on air quality, which says more than one in every 24 deaths in Belfast is linked to long-term exposure to air pollution.

More than one in 19 deaths in UK towns and cities is linked to air pollution, according to Centre for Cities charity.

The News Letter writes that the Church of Ireland has welcomed a new bishop.

The Right Reverend David McClay has succeeded the Right Reverend Harold Miller as the Church of Ireland Bishop of Down and Dromore.