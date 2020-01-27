Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Seamus Mallon died on Friday aged 83

The funeral of Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister, Seamus Mallon, will take place later on Monday.

Mr Mallon, who died aged 83 on Friday, was deputy leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) from 1979 to 2001.

He was one of the key architects of the Good Friday Agreement, which helped to bring an end to the Troubles.

Requiem mass will be held in St James' Church, Mullaghbrack, in County Armagh.

The chief celebrant of the mass, which is due to begin at 12:00 GMT, will be Archbishop Eamon Martin, the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland.

Police say they expect traffic disruption around Mullaghbrack and Markethill.

The public is advised to expect traffic disruption from 9:30am until 3pm tomorrow (Monday, 27th January) due to the funeral of Seamus Mallon at St James Church, Markethill, Mullaghbrack.

The Northern Ireland Assembly is expected to sit briefly at 12:00 and suspend, before reconvening at 16:30 for members to pay tribute to Mr Mallon, before a procession takes place to open a book of condolence.

A separate book of condolence opened at Belfast City Hall on Saturday, while another was opened at the Guildhall in Londonderry on Sunday.

Hollywood star Sharon Stone is among those who have signed the Belfast City Hall book.

Mr Mallon was deputy first minister when Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble was first minister and although they were dubbed a political "odd couple", the pair were united against violence.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Seamus Mallon was integral to the signing of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement

He served as the deputy leader of the SDLP when John Hume was leader of the party.

Both men are widely regarded as playing a key role in the forging of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement, which established power-sharing government in Northern Ireland.

In his long career in politics, he also served as a member of Seanad Éireann (the Irish Senate)

Mr Mallon is survived by his daughter Órla. His wife Gertrude passed away in October 2016 after a long illness.