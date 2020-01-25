Northern Ireland

Belfast: Man stabbed and has finger partially bitten off

  • 25 January 2020
A man has been stabbed and had the top of one of his fingers bitten off following an incident on Friday evening.

An altercation broke out in Belfast's Bradbury Place involving the injured man and another man and woman.

The three spilled out of a premises into the street where the injured man was stabbed.

He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries and police are appealing for witnesses.