Image copyright PA Media Image caption Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said that "in ensuring safety, disruption had been caused"

Drivers affected by disruption at vehicle test centres will be granted temporary MOT exemptions from Monday, the infrastructure minister has said.

Nichola Mallon said this would apply to those with expired or soon-to-expire MOTs whose tests have been cancelled.

It follows an inspection of vehicle lifts in MOT centres found "signs of cracking" in 48 of the 55 lifts.

There has been limited testing and cancellations at a number of centres since Wednesday.

The Department of Infrastructure previously said that anyone who had a test rescheduled would be refunded half of the MOT fee.

Ms Mallon said that "in ensuring safety, disruption has been caused to DVA (Driver and Vehicle Agency) customers".

"I have instructed officials to work to ensure all MOT centres are fully and safely operational as quickly as possible and that appointments are rescheduled as quickly as possible, with priority given to those customers whose MOT has expired or will expire in the coming days," she said.

Image caption The BBC obtained a picture of a crack in a lift at one of the vehicle test centres in Northern Ireland

She added that no one whose appointment had been cancelled would "have to pay a further fee".

"I want to assure the public that all customers affected will have a free test, plus half of their fee repaid."

Ms Mallon also said that test centres would be opening for additional hours this weekend, and in the weeks ahead, to ensure customers have their appointments rescheduled "as soon as possible".

On Wednesday, the department announced that the use of vehicle lifts at 12 MOT centres in Northern Ireland had been suspended after faults were identified.

Some motorists have criticised how the authorities have handled the issue.

The department previously said a number of test centres will open on Sunday to provide additional tests.