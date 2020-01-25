Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbing happened at a house on Talbot Street in Newry

A man has been left with "life-changing injuries" after he was stabbed in a house in Newry, County Down, on Friday.

The 41-year-old was stabbed in the leg and has been taken to hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

Police said they were alerted by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to the incident on Talbot Street at about 22:35 GMT.

Two men, aged 22 and 35, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

Police appealed for information.