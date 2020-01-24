Bodies of three children found in County Dublin

Image caption RTE reports a woman, believed to be the mother, has been taken to hospital

Gardaí have said they are investigating after the bodies of three children were found at a house in Newcastle, County Dublin, on Friday.

They described the deaths of two boys and a girl as "unexplained".

A woman in her 40s has been taken to Tallaght Hospital.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ has reported the woman is their mother and that officers were called to the property at about 19:00 local time.