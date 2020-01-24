Image copyright PSNI Image caption Desmond Wilson, who was from the Ballymoney area, died at the scene

A 59-year-old man has died following a crash on the Garryduff Road in Dunloy on Friday morning.

Desmond Wilson, who was from the Ballymoney area, died after his car collided with another vehicle just before 07:35 GMT.

The PSNI said they received a report that a white Citroen Berlingo and a Peugeot 2008 were involved in the collision.

Mr Wilson, who was the driver of the Peugeot, died at the scene.

The other driver was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

The Garryduff Road has now re-opened following an earlier closure.