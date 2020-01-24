Image copyright PSNI Image caption Four of the 10 suspects sought by police

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has issued pictures of 10 men officers want to speak to in relation to disorder and attacks on police officers in north Belfast last summer.

Disruption was caused in the area between 31 July and 8 August 2019.

Police said there had been a "small number of people" who were intent on causing trouble.

Det Ch Insp Mary White encouraged the people in the pictures to contact police directly.

"In doing so they will minimise the impact on themselves, their family and their community," she said.

Skip Twitter post by @PSNIBelfastN Can you help us identify a number of people we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation into incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers in north Belfast between 31 July - 8 August 2019?



Please click the link to see the images https://t.co/5LIGkvDyEf — PSNI North Belfast (@PSNIBelfastN) January 24, 2020 Report

She added: "We remain committed to identifying those involved in a range of incidents across Belfast last summer and we will be relentless in our pursuit in order to bring these offenders before the courts.

Image copyright PAcemaker

"By releasing these images I am hopeful that the wider community will help us identify these individuals.

"It is in everybody's interest - as well as in the interest of justice - that those responsible are dealt with appropriately and I would urge anyone who may have any information to bring it forward."

Further images of all 10 people may be found on the PSNI website.