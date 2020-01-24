Image copyright Getty Images

Stormont's justice minister has said she will decide shortly if some laws to combat domestic abuse in NI should be taken through Westminster.

Coercive control could become a criminal offence before the summer, as part of a House of Commons bill.

But Women's Aid said they want it included in more detailed domestic abuse legislation to be taken through Stormont instead.

Naomi Long said she was "still considering" the best route to take.

On Thursday, Stormont's justice committee was told if the assembly took back control of the Northern Ireland part, it might be "the autumn or beyond" before it comes into law.

Mrs Long told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme there were "advantages and disadvantages" to both timeframes.

"Westminster would be able to do it a little quicker, but there have been two false starts already," she said.

"We don't have control of their running order and it could slip down the agenda."

The bill's passage was halted in the Commons when a snap general election was called last December, but MLAs heard it could be passed by parliament before the summer.

"The priority for me is people in Northern Ireland can influence the legislation - I know as a former MP how difficult it can be for NI people to give evidence," said Mrs Long.

Women's Aid urged the new justice minister to "wait and get it right".

Sonya McMullan from the charity said any legislation going through Westminster for Northern Ireland would be too diluted.

Domestic abuse crimes are running at record levels in Northern Ireland, according to police figures.

They have risen by 12% in a year to 17,251, the equivalent of 47 per day.

Last year, there were calls for Northern Ireland to be included in new Westminster legislation on domestic abuse covering England and Wales.