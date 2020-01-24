Image copyright Royal British Legion Image caption Bennet House is a respite facility used by military veterans from across the island of Ireland.

A hotel in Portrush is to stop providing holiday breaks for serving and ex-armed forces personnel.

Bennet House, a Royal British Legion (RBL) Poppy Break Centre, offers respite for veterans from both sides of the border, who have conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The building will be available for non-residential activity until July 2020.

The centre is one of four in the UK that will close.

Although break services will no longer operate, the building will be temporarily used by the charity's Poppy Club, the local community and other charities.

Image copyright McAuley Multimedia Image caption Dozens of veterans protested in December over potential plans to close Bennet House.

In December, military veterans staged a protest outside the facility after news of the potential closure.

Proposals to close the service were put forward by RBL in November 2019 as part of a wider programme.

In a statement on Friday, the RBL said it was creating a new strategy that would ensure "it was having the greatest impact, making the most of its resources, and evolving in line with changes in the Armed Forces community".

They said they recognised the "unique situation for the Armed Forces community in Northern Ireland, because of historic issues, current challenges and lower levels of statutory support, which make it difficult for veterans to find the support they need."

The committee, made up of Legion staff and key external stakeholders said they will co-ordinate with the recently reconvened Northern Ireland Assembly and liaise with the newly created Veterans' Commissioner.

'Vital facility'

Bennet House is the only RBL rest centre on the island of Ireland.

In a tweet, Darryl Wilson, Ulster Unionist councillor for Causeway Coasts and Glens, said he was "very disappointed" with the Royal British Legion's decision.

"Bennet House was a vital facility, it was used as a break centre for military personnel and their families from right across Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic."

RBL Director General, Charles Byrne, said: "We have closely considered all options for our organisation, and I believe the path we have chosen is the right one to make the greatest difference to those tackling the toughest challenges.

"The decision to close our break centres has not been taken lightly, and we are extremely sad it will ultimately lead to some of our colleagues leaving the charity.

"The affected staff have all contributed greatly to our work, they are part of our community, and we are doing all we can to support them in their next steps."