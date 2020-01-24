Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Capt Robert Nairac was abducted by the IRA in south Armagh in 1977

British Army intelligence documents have linked undercover soldier Robert Nairac to the Miami Showband massacre, The Irish News has revealed.

Three members of the band were killed by the UVF on a rural road after a gig in Banbridge, County Down, in 1975.

The Irish News says the documents, seen for the first time, suggest the British soldier obtained equipment and uniforms for the killers and was responsible for the planning and execution of the attack.

The papers were released to a solicitor representing the widow of Miami Showband lead singer Fran O'Toole.

Capt Nairac was abducted by the IRA while on an undercover operation in a pub in south Armagh in 1977. His body has never been found.

The Irish News also reports that a man has been tested for suspected coronavirus at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

The case of the man with the suspected virus is the lead story for the Daily Mirror and Belfast Telegraph on Friday.

The man who is being looked after in an isolation ward, is the sixth suspected victim of the virus in the UK, the Daily Mirror reports.

He is understood to have arrived in Northern Ireland, from Wuhan - one of two cities in China in lockdown due to the spread of the virus.

The Belfast Telegraph adds that a County Antrim council is reviewing a planned trade mission to China because of the outbreak.

The civic visit by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is scheduled for April.

The Presbyterian Church has broken its silence, in the Belfast Telegraph, after it was criticised for dismissing a gay elder in Dublin because he was in a same-sex marriage.

The church's deputy clerk said much of the criticism was "uninformed".

Rev Jim Stothers said there were "two sides to every story".

The head of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has retired while suspended from duty over sexual assault allegations, the News Letter reports.

Gary Thompson was placed on precautionary suspension from the fire service in December 2018.

Image copyright NIFRS Image caption The head of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Gary Thompson, has retired

Mr Thompson, who "strenuously denied the charges", had served with the NIFRS for 24 years.

The paper also reports that campaigners trying to save the Royal British Legion (RBL) veterans respite centre in Portrush claim that trustees have officially decided to closure the centre.

Campaigners for the centre claim it was needed because veterans in Northern Ireland were still living in the "theatre of their service".

The decision has been described as "sad news" as more veterans come forward for help.

The Daily Mirror also carries the story of an east Belfast family devastated by the loss of their baby boy who passed away 10 weeks ago.

Bereaved mum Natalie McNeill said they hoped to "give back" to the Royal Victoria Hospital's neonatal unit where her son Cohan, who was just 1lb 3oz, died.

The family has launched a fundraiser for the unit.