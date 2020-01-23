Image copyright Reuters Image caption A total of 500 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide

A man is being treated at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for symptoms associated with coronavirus, an infection which has so far killed 17 people in China.

The BBC understands that the patient travelled to Northern Ireland from the city of Wuhan.

It is understood the man is being treated in an isolation ward.

The Belfast Health Trust declined to comment.

It is understood that the man travelled from Wuhan at the weekend.

The city is one of two in China which are currently in lockdown. to halt the spread of the virus.

There have been more than 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus globally, which infects the lungs, starting with a fever and cough.

The man being treated in Belfast is believed to have been admitted with a high temperature and it is thought clinicians took the immediate step of placing him in isolation following advice from health authorities.

Image caption It is believed the man being treated in Belfast travelled from Wuhan in China at the weekend

The Public Health Agency in Northern Ireland said it is keeping abreast of the changing situation around the 'Wuhan novel coronovirus', and is liaising with partners across the UK, including Public Health England and local health trusts.

On Thursday, it was announced that four patients were being treated in Scottish hospitals after showing symptoms.

Prof Juergen Haas, a specialist in infectious diseases at the University of Edinburgh, said three of the suspected cases were in Edinburgh.

The fourth case in Scotland is thought to be in Glasgow.

All the patients had respiratory symptoms and had been in Wuhan, thought to be the source, in the last 14 days.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Workers disinfect the Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, a day before the shutdown

Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, has gone into lockdown, with planes, trains and public transport in the city suspended.

Similar measures will take effect in nearby Huanggang, a city of more than seven million, as of midnight.

Any suspected cases have to be isolated and staff dealing with them must wear protective clothes including gloves, masks and goggles.

Elderly people and those with underlying health conditions are particularly at risk.