Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The NCA said the investigation related to residential properties owned by an alleged member of the South East Antrim UDA, his partner and associates

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has said it has secured a civil recovery order for about £120,000 allegedly linked to the South East Antrim UDA.

It said the investigation related to residential properties owned by an alleged member of the paramilitary group, his partner and associates.

The properties were in the Carrickfergus area.

An order was granted by Belfast High Court on 15 January.

The NCA alleged the properties were purchased "using the proceeds of illegal money lending, mortgage fraud, money laundering and tax evasion".

It said that as a result of the investigation the defendants decided not to contest the case and agreed to pay a cash figure to settle.

They added that the defendants "will now have six months to sell their properties and hand over the money".

The investigation was carried out by NCA financial and tax investigators working as part of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF),

NCA Branch Commander David Cunningham said the order "demonstrates the NCA's commitment to pursue assets obtained through unlawful activity".