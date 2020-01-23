Image caption The BBC has obtained a picture of a crack in a lift at one of the vehicle test centres in Northern Ireland

Customers should continue to turn up for MOTs unless contacted, the Department for Infrastructure has said after a number of tests were cancelled.

Some people have said they were not informed of the cancellations after turning up at test centres on Thursday.

Mallusk is the only test centre not carrying out car and light vehicle tests; heavy goods vehicles and bus tests remain unaffected.

All other test centres remain open, the department said.

The news comes after an announcement on Wednesday that the use of vehicle lifts at 12 MOT centres in Northern Ireland had been suspended after faults were identified at some sites.

On Thursday, the department said: "The DVA (Driver Vehicle Agency) is currently carrying out checks on vehicle lifts in its MOT test centres, following the identification of faults.

"This is precautionary and to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

"It is anticipated that these inspections will be completed today and any necessary repairs will be carried out as soon as possible.

"As and when test centres have been inspected and any necessary repairs completed, they will immediately become operational."

The department said customers who require immediate tests will be prioritised for rescheduled appointments.

The Department for Infrastructure described the move as "precautionary" to allow inspections to take place.

On Tuesday, it emerged that the centre in Armagh was being closed for repairs.

It has since emerged that inspections of lifts were carried out by the supplier responsible for their maintenance and repair.

I have spoken with the Director of Operations of the DVLA. Repairs are under way for vehicle lifts and will be opened as soon as operable. Any cancelled tests will be prioritised and they apologise to those customers affected in relation to the poor communication. https://t.co/mIfFTVs5Qe — Carla Lockhart (@carlalockhart) January 23, 2020

On Wednesday, the department the DVA had been contacting customers to reschedule tests.

"Those customers not contacted by DVA should continue to turn up for their appointments."

Pamela Telford arrived at the Coleraine centre on Thursday morning, but was told only retests were being carried out, not full tests.

She said she had not been informed beforehand that her test would be cancelled.

Mrs Telford said her certificate expires at midnight and her insurance company has told she will not be insured to drive her car - which her daughter also uses to travel to work - after that.

"They don't seem to know themselves, nobody knows how long this is going to take," she said.

"Nobody's taking a forward step and informing people what's going on.

"That's what's very frustrating when you're on the other end of a phone trying to get things sorted out."