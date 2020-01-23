Image copyright Liam McBurney/ PA Image caption Edwin Poots has been setting out his priorities as Northern Ireland's new agriculture and environment minister

Environment Minister Edwin Poots has said he is open to an independent environmental protection agency being set up here but warned it will not be "the answer to all our problems".

The establishment of the agency is included in the new Stormont deal, which led to the restoration of power-sharing.

The minister said setting up an agency was a "work we will be engaging in".

His comments came during a wide-ranging interview on Good Morning Ulster.

The interview focused on his priorities as agriculture and environment minister, following his appointment to the executive earlier in January.

During the interview, Mr Poots said he wanted to "encourage forestation, where that is appropriate" and hinted at an upcoming announcement on the issue.

He also said he was against incineration as a method for dealing with excess waste in Northern Ireland, saying he was "not convinced at all" that it was required here.

When asked about the establishment of an independent environment agency, Mr Poots said he believed there already existed a "significant degree of independence" in the current Northern Ireland Environmental Agency (NIEA).

Analysis

by Conor Macauley, BBC News NI agriculture and environment correspondent

The minister is lukewarm on the idea of an independent environmental protection agency.

Environmentalists think a regulatory body should be free of the risk of political interference. The current Northern Ireland Environment Agency sits within Mr Poots' department.

Northern Ireland could have an independent agency relatively quickly. The UK's Environment Bill and the Office of Environmental Protection it will establish could be extended to here.

But it looks like the issue is quite far down Mr Poots' priority list.

"It's got its own independent board, which monitors its performance," he said.

"Does it work satisfactorily all the time? No it doesn't. Will an independent environmental protection agency be the answer to all our problems? No it won't.

"Am I open to the idea of an independent EPA? Yes I am.

"But all these things need to be thought through properly and discussed properly."

He added that he considers an environment strategy to be of greater importance.

"It's higher up my agenda to get the environment strategy out in my assembly in this term. We'll see if we can do both."