Image caption Police are investigating allegations that staff abused patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital

Families of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital have reiterated their calls for a full public inquiry into allegations that staff abused patients.

Relatives met the Health Minister Robin Swann on Wednesday night.

The County Antrim hospital treats patients with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

It has been the centre of a police inquiry since 2017 when allegations began to emerge that vulnerable patients were being abused by staff.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is examining hundreds of thousands of hours of CCTV from the hospital as part of its investigation.

Glynn Brown, whose son is a patient at the hospital, is a spokesman for campaign group, Action for Muckamore.

He said he was disappointed that Mr Swann could not give them assurances that a full public inquiry would take place.

"We came tonight with a view that Robin Swann, when he was the Ulster Unionist Party leader, gave written assurances to give a full public inquiry into Muckamore, as did all the party leaders.

"We were hoping to see that put into practice.

"We expected that they would be forthright and determined in protecting the most vulnerable, and the people who don't have a voice in society, but apparently there doesn't seem to be the same urgency from the ministers."

Solicitor Claire McKeegan said: "The only thing that will satisfy the patients' families is a full public inquiry into what happened, that has the capacity to look not only at the bottom of the ladder but right up the hierarchy of who failed these people and how long this has been going on.

"These people demand answers. Who let them down and when and why."

Earlier on Wednesday, a 34-year-old man was arrested by detectives in connection with the abuse investigation.

It is the fifth arrest in connection with the allegations.