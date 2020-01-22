Image caption The BBC has obtained a picture of a crack in a lift at one of the vehicle test centres in Northern Ireland

The use of vehicle lifts at 12 MOT centres in Northern Ireland has been suspended after faults were identified at some sites.

The Department for Infrastructure described the move as "precautionary" to allow inspections to take place.

On Tuesday, it emerged that the centre in Armagh was being closed for repairs. All other centres remain open.

The Health and Safety Executive said it had been in contact with the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA).

The department said the move was "to ensure the safety of our staff" and the DVA "sincerely apologises for any inconvenience to customers".

Full inspections have still to be completed at the centres in Armagh, Ballymena, Coleraine, Craigavon, Enniskillen, Larne, Lisburn, Mallusk, Newbuildings, Newry, Newtownards and Omagh.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Department for Infrastructure says customers who have not been contacted should still turn up for appointments

"While these checks are completed today and tomorrow, some MOT appointments will have to be rescheduled," the department said.

"DVA has been contacting customers impacted to reschedule tests and will prioritise customers who require an immediate test," a spokesperson added.

"Those customers not contacted by DVA should continue to turn up for their appointments."