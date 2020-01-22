Image copyright Ismay Family Image caption Adrian Ismay died eleven days after a device exploded under his car in March 2016

Lawyers for a man accused of murdering the prison officer Adrian Ismay almost four years ago have told his trial he will not be giving evidence.

Mr Ismay died eleven days after a device exploded under his car at his home in east Belfast in March 2016.

Christopher Robinson, 49, from Aspen Walk in west Belfast, denies killing the 52-year-old.

He also denies possessing an improvised explosive device and providing money or property for the purposes of terrorism.

The defence was due to call a priest to give evidence in the case on Wednesday but defence counsel said that an oral statement would instead be handed into court along with a number of medical reports.

The defence counsel said: "My instructions are that he does not intend to give evidence".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Christopher Robinson photographed during a previous hearing

The trial has been told that Mr Robinson would have known Mr Ismay was a prison officer from their time working together for St John Ambulance.

The prosecution said the accused had looked up the prison officer's profile online and showed a "keen interest" in the news story of his murder as it developed.

During police interviews in March 2016, Mr Robinson refused to answer questions, but made two short statements.

He told detectives "I have no knowledge of this incident, nor did I have involvement in it".

He also denied being an "active member of the New IRA".

Both the Crown and defence are to make closing submissions in the case.